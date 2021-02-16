Grandma’s Tinder profile for shy man is winning hearts on the internet

The man has got dozens of matches and hasn't set up a date yet.

Online dating could be tricky but not so much when you get a little help from the loved ones every now and then. And coming to a single man’s rescue was his grandmother, who set up a profile for him on a dating app. Now, it’s the honest bio written by the elderly woman that has won the netizens over.

The shy 28-year-old Scott Lefever from Brentwood, Essex in the UK had no idea his grandmother opened a profile for him in a bid to help him find a soul mate. Trina Lazarus, the 82-year-old nanny, wrote a piece that piqued the interest of the opposite sex who were ready to mingle and eventually got her grandson some right swipes.

Describing the bachelor as ‘lovely’, the profile reads, “Hi, I’m Trina, Scott’s nan. He has been single near-on two years now and I think he needs my help, so I’ve set him up on here to help him get a girlfriend.”

The description from the grandparent was brutally honest, and not without some leg pulling. “He’s 28, no kids, a lovely grandson, very untidy, needs a girlfriend who can cook unless you fancy beans on toast,” it read.

“He is a very hard worker and is a fantastic tea maker, loves his film and TV, not a sporty boy but does love a walk,” the woman wrote adding that to know more one should swipe him right.

Although embarrassed when the young man came to know about his Tinder profile, he decided to post the link on Facebook letting all know what his ‘gran’ pulled off. “This is the first time my Nan has done anything like this she is always telling me, and I just couldn’t believe it,” he told The Sun.

Lefever, whose post has got over 20 likes since, said that he felt that his grandma’s words were a little harsh but he knows she means well. “I am a bit harsh and say what he is like but if a girl doesn’t like that it is up to her,” she told the media outlet adding that she really hopes he finds the right match.