This elderly woman in UK and her grandson’s TikTok dance video has gone viral

An elderly woman’s TikTok dance with her 18-year-old grandson is delighting million on several social media platform.

According to an Instagram post, UK national and TikTok user Lewis Leigh made the video while he was dropping off groceries for his grandmother who is currently under self-isolation due to Covid-19.

Check out the video here:

The video shows Leigh and his 86-year-old grandmother Phyllis Leigh performing a synchronised dance routine to a cheerful tune from the short-form video-sharing app all the while maintaining a safe distance.

Many who came across the video were delighted to see the duo. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

The video, which was initially shared on TikTok, has garnered almost 10 million views.

