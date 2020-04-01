Grandfather’s dance-off with granddaughter is making people smile worldwide

Dancing to the popular The Jackson 5 song, ABC, the pair from Nashville, Tennessee has become social media stars. (Sherrie Neely/ Facebook) Dancing to the popular The Jackson 5 song, ABC, the pair from Nashville, Tennessee has become social media stars. (Sherrie Neely/ Facebook)

Social distancing to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus can be difficult since it’s also forcing people to stay away from their loved ones. But people overcoming it has also created some heartwarming moments like this video of a grandfather and granddaughter who had a dance-off while on opposite sides of the street.

Dancing to the popular The Jackson 5 song, ABC, the pair from Nashville in Tennessee have now become social media stars. Six-year-old Kira lives across the street from her grandparents but she couldn’t visit them as often as she’d would like due to the coronavirus. So the grandfather and granddaughter came up with the idea of a dance-off

Kira’s mother Sherrie Neely shared the video of her nearly 81-year-old father, Marvin, and wrote, “Kira loves her ‘Papa’ so much and they’ve now started daily “dance offs” since the virus is keeping them separated. My Dad is turning 81 years old next month and I’ve never seen him dance, but he’s really putting forth great effort and has some special moves!!!! 😄 I’m sure the workers think we’re crazy!!!”

Watch the video here:

Speaking to Today, the proud mother said the dancing has become a daily ritual since schools are shut. According to her, “each stands on their respective sides of their street while busting some moves to a playlist of Kira’s favorite songs”.

Dubbing their everyday ritual a blessing, she said it “helps to give us a sense of normalcy in such a crazy time”.

People on social media loved their video and lauded the grandparent for being a sport. Many said it brightened their day and urged the woman to post more dance-off videos.

The United States presently has the highest number of infected people with 189,633 diagnosed cases, and 4,081 deaths.

Here’s a quick Coronavirus guide from Express Explained to keep you updated: What can cause a COVID-19 patient to relapse after recovery? | COVID-19 lockdown has cleaned up the air, but this may not be good news. Here’s why | Can alternative medicine work against the coronavirus? | A five-minute test for COVID-19 has been readied, India may get it too | How India is building up defence during lockdown | Why only a fraction of those with coronavirus suffer acutely | How do healthcare workers protect themselves from getting infected? | What does it take to set up isolation wards?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd