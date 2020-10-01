A grandfather’s note while donating a bucket of old baseballs is winning the internet

The note delighted many on the internet.

Twitter user Ethan Anderson wrote about how his grandfather donated a bucket of baseballs with a touching note and the internet loved it.

According to Anderson, his 72-year-old grandfather Randy Long took the bucket of balls to a local batting cage to donate them.

“Hope someone can use some of these baseballs in the batting cages. I found them cleaning my garage. I pitched them to my son and grandson for countless rounds,“ he wrote in a note.

Long also wrote that his son is now 46 and grandson is 23, and he doesn’t pitch to them anymore since they both live elsewhere.

“If you are a father cherish these times. You won’t believe how quickly they will be gone,” he wrote.

My grandad left an old bucket of balls at the batting cages we used to go to with this note on them…. I’m not crying, you’re crying pic.twitter.com/zlQFwNq1R2 — Ethan Anderson (@TheBigE_21) September 28, 2020

Here’s how people reacted to the note:

did not expect to be in tears in the middle of the workday, thank u 🥺 pic.twitter.com/caclnqWZdx — childish quarantino (@notnickalves) September 30, 2020

This is amazing!!! What a gift you have in him ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HSdGBRI7p4 — Jennifer Palma (@jenniferp54) September 30, 2020

So sweet! I’ll never, ever forget my dad’s instructions: TWO HANDS! — Stephanie Macias-Arlington (@stteephhiie) September 30, 2020

pls play baseball with ur grandpa one last time man.. I.. pic.twitter.com/pNKr9Wccpi — julia (@mygayratwedding) September 30, 2020

My dad and I played catch well into his 70’s and my 40’s. Dad passed away in February. I would do anything to throw the ball with him one more time. This was awesome. — Rob Sine (@robsine) September 30, 2020

It sounds like you were an amazing dad to your son growing up and that you went to his games. He was blessed to have you for a dad and I’m sure he loves you very much. ❤️🥰 — Annie Dolan Wissner (@anniewissner) September 30, 2020

Omg this is heartbreaking as I hav a bucket of baseballs that I pitched to my son. I’m going to keep it for him to use for his kids. Thank u for sharing this-it really hit home ⚾️ — Paul Mecurio (@PaulMecurio) September 30, 2020

The only thing my dad wants on Father’s Day is to play catch with me and my brother. — GMC ATL (@gmc_atl) September 30, 2020

Shit I had just dried my eyes…then I saw this 🥺 — Regina Phalange 🖤🤎💛🤍 (@Vanniivy007) September 30, 2020

This is everyone until you go see your grandad. pic.twitter.com/5NGpOnfZ7Y — Theodore (@TeddyBBGun) September 30, 2020

In a follow-up tweet, Anderson said that he will be visiting the local batting cage with his grandfather soon.

