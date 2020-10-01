scorecardresearch
Thursday, October 01, 2020
A grandfather’s note while donating a bucket of old baseballs is winning the internet

Randy Long took the bucket of balls he found in his garage to a local batting cage to donate them and left a touching note with it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 1, 2020 6:36:55 pm
Grandfather, Baseball bucket, Baseball, special note, Baseball  donation, Viral news, Trending news, Indian express newsThe note delighted many on the internet.

Twitter user Ethan Anderson wrote about how his grandfather donated a bucket of baseballs with a touching note and the internet loved it.

According to Anderson, his 72-year-old grandfather Randy Long took the bucket of balls to a local batting cage to donate them.

“Hope someone can use some of these baseballs in the batting cages. I found them cleaning my garage. I pitched them to my son and grandson for countless rounds,“ he wrote in a note.

Long also wrote that his son is now 46 and grandson is 23, and he doesn’t pitch to them anymore since they both live elsewhere.

“If you are a father cherish these times. You won’t believe how quickly they will be gone,” he wrote.

Here’s how people reacted to the note:

In a follow-up tweet, Anderson said that he will be visiting the local batting cage with his grandfather soon.

