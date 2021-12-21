Woman graduates on the same day as her 87-year-old grandfather

They say there is no age for learning and it certainly holds true for Rene Neira, who at the ripe old age of 87 got a bachelors degree in Economics. What’s even more heartening is that he was joined by his granddaughter Melanie Salazar in the commencement ceremony. She was awarded BA in Mass Communications. Neira, who is terminally ill, was in a wheelchair during the ceremony but this did not stop him from participating enthusiastically.

This inspiring moment was shared by UTSA College of Liberal and Fine Arts on its Facebook and Twitter handle. Their story has gained much praise from the netizens with congratulatory messages pouring from around the world.

ICYMI: Something very special happened this weekend at #UTSA Commencement: Rene Neira, 87, crossed the stage with his granddaughter, Melanie Salazar. She received her B.A. in Comms. He will earn his B.A. in Economics. Family goals! ￼#UTSAGrad21 @UTSAHC @UTSACOLFA @UTSABusiness pic.twitter.com/jSsUSeyR4F — UTSA (@UTSA) December 13, 2021

The post has been shared by Diego Bernal, Member of the House of Representatives of Texas, Rolando Gómez, screenwriter and photojournalist, and Senator José Menéndez amongst others.

According to Neira’s granddaughter, Neira had attended St. Mary’s University in the 1950s, but left college after he got married. After his wife’s death, he decided to complete his education. Finally in 2016 he joined his granddaughter at UTSA College of Liberal and Fine Arts. He was 82 when he entered the college again.

Saw these two cross the stage, and then heard Melanie tell him, “We did it grandpa” as they passed through the faculty cheering tunnel. 😭 Best grad moment ever! 🧡💙 https://t.co/HmdCJ4X3CH — Dr. Marie Kirkpatrick (she/her) (@DrKirkpatrick21) December 14, 2021

Congratulations to Mr. Neira for getting his degree from UTSA! He has been coming to @cafecollege since 2017, and we are so proud of his accomplishments! https://t.co/PFmT5FPjeY — cafécollege SA (@cafecollege) December 13, 2021

I used to talk to this guy all the time at Downtown UTSA library. Proud of you, Rene. “Dreams don’t have an expiration date” https://t.co/j9mqAKCSOv — Han cholo (@redpilled15) December 13, 2021

Over the years, there have been many stories of people fulfilling their dream of completing their education at old age. In 2015, a 94-year-old US man graduated from college, while retired professor M K Prem had been enrolled in multiple courses in Rajasthan University. These stories prove that for some people the thirst for knowledge is never-ending.