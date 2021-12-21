scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 21, 2021
MUST READ

Woman graduates on the same day as her 87-year-old grandfather

Melanie Salazar got her BA in Mass Communications degree while her grandfather Rene Neira was awarded BA in Economics degree.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
December 21, 2021 5:41:52 pm
87 year old graduate, UTSA, Good News, Social Media ViralNeira had attended St. Mary’s University in the 1950s, but left college after he got married. (Source: UTSA Twitter)

They say there is no age for learning and it certainly holds true for Rene Neira, who at the ripe old age of 87 got a bachelors degree in Economics. What’s even more heartening is that he was joined by his granddaughter Melanie Salazar in the commencement ceremony. She was awarded BA in Mass Communications. Neira, who is terminally ill, was in a wheelchair during the ceremony but this did not stop him from participating enthusiastically.

This inspiring moment was shared by UTSA College of Liberal and Fine Arts on its Facebook and Twitter handle. Their story has gained much praise from the netizens with congratulatory messages pouring from around the world.

The post has been shared by Diego Bernal, Member of the House of Representatives of Texas, Rolando Gómez, screenwriter and photojournalist, and Senator José Menéndez amongst others.

According to Neira’s granddaughter, Neira had attended St. Mary’s University in the 1950s, but left college after he got married. After his wife’s death, he decided to complete his education. Finally in 2016 he joined his granddaughter at UTSA College of Liberal and Fine Arts. He was 82 when he entered the college again.

Over the years, there have been many stories of people fulfilling their dream of completing their education at old age. In 2015, a 94-year-old US man graduated from college, while retired professor M K Prem had been enrolled in multiple courses in Rajasthan University. These stories prove that for some people the thirst for knowledge is never-ending.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 21: Latest News

Advertisement