GPS error leaves Amazon driver stranded on Britain’s deadliest tidal path

Satellite navigation often lacks accuracy, triggering untoward incidents. An Amazon delivery driver recently landed on one of Britain’s most perilous coastal routes, authorities said.
According to Fox News, the driver had to be rescued. HM Coastguard Southend reported it was alerted when the van drove down Wakering Stairs and onto The Broomway, a roughly six-mile, 600-year-old footpath stretching into the Thames Estuary, while attempting to reach Foulness Island.
“The Broomway is not intended for vehicles and should only be attempted on foot with a guide familiar with the surrounding mud flats,” the coast guard said.
In the viral photo, the Amazon vehicle can be seen being towed away by a crane.
Sharing it, an X handle @Dexerto wrote, “An Amazon van in England had to be rescued after the driver followed GPS directions which took them to a path that led into rising waters.”
See here:
An Amazon van in England had to be rescued after the driver followed GPS directions which took them to a path that led into rising waters pic.twitter.com/94ZZ3s1In8
— Dexerto (@Dexerto) February 19, 2026
The post quickly gained traction, garnering numerous reactions. “Your package is 10 stops away… and currently being claim by the Atlantic Ocean,” a user reacted. “Yikes! Always a reminder that technology helps, but common sense and situational awareness are key. Glad the driver was safe!” another user commented.
“Let’s be real: if the GPS told some people to drive off a cliff to save 30 seconds on a delivery window, they’d ask if they should engage flight mode,” a third user reacted.
Officials stated that the area is considered extremely dangerous and lies on land owned by the UK’s Ministry of Defence. Public access is allowed only when nearby military firing ranges are inactive, and a security barrier has been opened, the report said.
According to HM Coastguard Southend, officers contacted the QinetiQ security office, which confirmed the van’s occupants had driven onto the mud flats the previous evening. The vehicle remained stranded through high tide.
The driver exited safely and notified Amazon of the situation, officers said. The company subsequently arranged for a local farmer to tow the van for free later that day. In another update, authorities confirmed the vehicle had been successfully removed.
