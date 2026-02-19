GPS error leaves Amazon driver stranded on Britain’s deadliest tidal path

The driver exited safely and notified Amazon of the situation, officials said (Image source: @Dexerto/X)

Satellite navigation often lacks accuracy, triggering untoward incidents. An Amazon delivery driver recently landed on one of Britain’s most perilous coastal routes, authorities said.

According to Fox News, the driver had to be rescued. HM Coastguard Southend reported it was alerted when the van drove down Wakering Stairs and onto The Broomway, a roughly six-mile, 600-year-old footpath stretching into the Thames Estuary, while attempting to reach Foulness Island.

“The Broomway is not intended for vehicles and should only be attempted on foot with a guide familiar with the surrounding mud flats,” the coast guard said.

In the viral photo, the Amazon vehicle can be seen being towed away by a crane.