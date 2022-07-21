scorecardresearch
Dark memes take over Twitter as people mull moving to Gotham City for cheaper rent

A tweet asking if people would move to Batman’s city amid rising housing costs in the US sparks meme fest

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 21, 2022 3:09:53 pm
Many mulled the idea of living in a city full of risks and shared memes and GIFs to capture what it would mean if it turns into a reality.

When it comes to enjoying cult movies, there’s no expiration date as memes and references from classics keep resurfacing online. Now, a Twitter user’s random question about moving to Gotham City has sparked a wave of jokes and memes on the platform.

The fictional city popularised by DC Comics is best known as the home of superhero Batman and his friends and foes. From brutal crimes and corruption to poverty and mental illness – Gotham city has it all. And even though most things associated with the fictional American city are dark, nasty and terrible, someone asked if people would agree to move there at a cheaper rent.

Also Watch |Live bat flies inside theatre during The Batman screening

As inflation in the US soared again to a fresh four-decade high in June, citizens have been grappling with rising prices in fuel, housing and food. So, Twitter user @hellfiresbyers asked: “If rent in Gotham was 300 a month for a 3 bedroom would u move there?”

Soon, the tweet garnered a lot of attention online. Many mulled the idea of living in a city full of risks and shared memes and GIFs to capture what it would mean if it turns into a reality. While some said they would get robbed in broad daylight, others tried to sum up what would happen if they saw Joker terrorising people on the streets. Some even tried to imagine what would happen in a chance encounter with Batman himself.

Check out some of the funniest memes here:

According to US Labor Department data published July 13, the annual inflation rate for the United States is 9.1% for the 12 months ending June 2022, the largest annual increase since November 1981.

The ongoing price increases underscore the brutal impact that inflation has inflicted on many families, with the cost of necessities, in particular, rising much faster than average incomes. Lower-income and Black and Hispanic Americans have been hit especially hard, because a disproportionate share of their income goes toward such essentials as housing, transportation and food.

