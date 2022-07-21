Dark memes take over Twitter as people mull moving to Gotham City for cheaper rent

When it comes to enjoying cult movies, there’s no expiration date as memes and references from classics keep resurfacing online. Now, a Twitter user’s random question about moving to Gotham City has sparked a wave of jokes and memes on the platform.

The fictional city popularised by DC Comics is best known as the home of superhero Batman and his friends and foes. From brutal crimes and corruption to poverty and mental illness – Gotham city has it all. And even though most things associated with the fictional American city are dark, nasty and terrible, someone asked if people would agree to move there at a cheaper rent.

Also Watch | Live bat flies inside theatre during The Batman screening

As inflation in the US soared again to a fresh four-decade high in June, citizens have been grappling with rising prices in fuel, housing and food. So, Twitter user @hellfiresbyers asked: “If rent in Gotham was 300 a month for a 3 bedroom would u move there?”

Soon, the tweet garnered a lot of attention online. Many mulled the idea of living in a city full of risks and shared memes and GIFs to capture what it would mean if it turns into a reality. While some said they would get robbed in broad daylight, others tried to sum up what would happen if they saw Joker terrorising people on the streets. Some even tried to imagine what would happen in a chance encounter with Batman himself.

Check out some of the funniest memes here:

Me after Mr. Freeze attacks Gotham in the Summer https://t.co/5Od8jqAsAQ pic.twitter.com/AWRzvVA59P — Jeff J. (@JeffJSays) July 19, 2022

recording for Joker’s TikTok

after he killed Robin & shot Batgirl https://t.co/N44JQ3qOfY pic.twitter.com/WmBXTosrAN — м𝓾𝔥Ⓣ𝐞𝐘𝓞ⓗ🏆. (@populroutcast) July 20, 2022

Me, when Riddler says he still gonna kill me even after I got the riddle right. https://t.co/1WHYR1CZFd pic.twitter.com/ANz4EFhGVA — Dev (@AReclusiveGod) July 19, 2022

When your reporting for Gotham City and see Joker terrorising the streets https://t.co/iWnP7Lo62i pic.twitter.com/M7yrDLzeRE — Xavier (@Xavier2Nice) July 19, 2022

Batman after I cut through a gas station parking lot to avoid stopping at a red light https://t.co/dDLqIJF4UM pic.twitter.com/U0Y44BvsC7 — Thems the breaks (@calmeda323) July 21, 2022

Imagine not being able to go out for a late night swim pic.twitter.com/TbRrXb9ix9 — 8/24 MAMBAFOREVER (@manu_11663) July 19, 2022

Me after the plug sell me a blunt laced with joker toxin: pic.twitter.com/XfnI0GuEUF — Panakin Skywalker (@Lowtierbatman_) July 19, 2022

🤣🤣 imagine u getting ready for bed and Joker blowing shit up on a Wednesday night pic.twitter.com/EyIcoURR4V — क 🅽🅻🅾🆅🅴 (@vlonekai_) July 18, 2022

Me at brunch knowing my rent only $300 pic.twitter.com/mKLXVRe3vV — Jaz (@_jazbreathett) July 18, 2022

According to US Labor Department data published July 13, the annual inflation rate for the United States is 9.1% for the 12 months ending June 2022, the largest annual increase since November 1981.

The ongoing price increases underscore the brutal impact that inflation has inflicted on many families, with the cost of necessities, in particular, rising much faster than average incomes. Lower-income and Black and Hispanic Americans have been hit especially hard, because a disproportionate share of their income goes toward such essentials as housing, transportation and food.