Monday, November 23, 2020
Watch: Gorilla at Australian zoo tends to injured bird, tries to get it flying

The footage is from a zoo in New South Wales and was shot on November 17.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 23, 2020 9:38:32 pm
Gorilla injured bird, Gorilla bird Australia zoo, gorilla Australia zoo enclosure, Viral video, Indian Express news.The video shows the gorilla gently touching the bird several times, in an apparent effort to get it flying.

In a video that is making rounds on the internet, a gorilla appeared to tend to an injured bird fallen on the ground at a zoo enclosure in Australia.

According to a Daily Mail report, the footage was from a zoo in New South Wales and was shot on November 17.

The video shows the primate walking towards the fallen bird and laying its head on the ground, to have a closer look at it. The gorilla then gently touched the bird several times, in an apparent effort to get it flying.

Watch the video here:

Though the bird starts fluttering its wings, the gorilla abandons its effort and walks away after tending to it for over a minute.

