Watch: Gorilla at Australian zoo tends to injured bird, tries to get it flying

The video shows the gorilla gently touching the bird several times, in an apparent effort to get it flying.

In a video that is making rounds on the internet, a gorilla appeared to tend to an injured bird fallen on the ground at a zoo enclosure in Australia.

According to a Daily Mail report, the footage was from a zoo in New South Wales and was shot on November 17.

The video shows the primate walking towards the fallen bird and laying its head on the ground, to have a closer look at it. The gorilla then gently touched the bird several times, in an apparent effort to get it flying.

Watch the video here:

Though the bird starts fluttering its wings, the gorilla abandons its effort and walks away after tending to it for over a minute.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd