Gordon Ramsay falls for daughter’s ‘magic trick’ and netizens are loving it

Viewed over a million times, the clip features the duo sitting together while Matilda pretends to do the "magic trick". (Source: Gordon Ramsay/Instagram)

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay was left with an egg on his face after he fell for his daughter’s “magic trick”

In a recent post shared on Ramsay’s social media, the chef’s 19-year-old daughter Matilda Ramsay is seen attempting to push an egg through the narrow mouth of a water bottle. However, it was only towards the end that Ramsay realised the trick.

Viewed over a million times, the clip features the duo sitting together while Matilda pretends to perform the “magic trick”. It was only when Ramsay leaned forward to see how the egg got squeezed into the bottle, does he realise it was a prank.

Watch the video here:

“Someone did the dishes last night in the Ramsay household,” wrote the 54-year-old celebrity chef while sharing the clip, which has now gone viral on social media.