Toggle Menu
Gordon Ramsay ‘enjoys’ butter chicken in Heathrow; desi Tweeple roast the dish in his stylehttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/gordon-ramsay-enjoys-butter-chicken-in-heathrow-desi-tweeple-roast-the-dish-in-his-style-5593405/

Gordon Ramsay ‘enjoys’ butter chicken in Heathrow; desi Tweeple roast the dish in his style

While some mistook the papad for a plain roti and asked who enjoys butter chicken with rice, others reminded him had it been served at one of his shows he would toss the plate on the ground.

gordon ramsay, gordon ramsay food review, gordon ramsay funny tweets, gordon ramsay roast cooking skills, gordon ramsay indian food, butter chicken viral news, funny news, indian express
Twitterati had a field day roasting Gordon Ramsay in his own style.

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is not only known for his immaculate cooking skills but also for his sharp tongue. And more often than not as people ask him to review their dishes on Twitter, he hands them out the most brutal verdict just by the looks. Now, Ramsay got a taste of his own medicine recently when Twitterati dubbed one photo of an Indian dish ‘depressing and unsavoury’.

The British chef and restaurateur recently enjoyed a signature meal of desi butter chicken at Heathrow Airport but the photo left Indians online really unimpressed. The photo shared by Ramsay on the microblogging site showed a bowl of the chicken preparation along with some rice and papad.

ALSO READ | Gordon Ramsay mocks Mumbai man’s Medu Vada; Twitterati explode in fury

“Can’t get on a flight from Heathrow without enjoying the butter chicken curry at @PlaneFood…. #readyfortakeoff @HeathrowAirport,” he wrote on the social media platform.

While some mistook the papad for a plain roti and asked who enjoys butter chicken with rice, others reminded him had it been served at one of his shows he would toss the plate on the ground. Many shared his GIFs in the comments to give out their verdict for the dish and warned him not to eat that!

From celebrities to amateur home cooks, every year Gordon Ramsay roast the cooking skills of few people on social media whenever someone asks him about his opinion on dishes.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Donald Trump or Kim Jong Un? Hanoi barber offers free haircuts ahead of summit
2 Woman mocks Malia Obama for 'Underage drinking'; 'Mind your own business', say Netizens
3 Shoes for 'rich who don't have time to get dirty', say netizens as Gucci sells 'dirty sneakers' for £615