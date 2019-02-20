Gordon Ramsay ‘enjoys’ butter chicken in Heathrow; desi Tweeple roast the dish in his style

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is not only known for his immaculate cooking skills but also for his sharp tongue. And more often than not as people ask him to review their dishes on Twitter, he hands them out the most brutal verdict just by the looks. Now, Ramsay got a taste of his own medicine recently when Twitterati dubbed one photo of an Indian dish ‘depressing and unsavoury’.

Advertising

The British chef and restaurateur recently enjoyed a signature meal of desi butter chicken at Heathrow Airport but the photo left Indians online really unimpressed. The photo shared by Ramsay on the microblogging site showed a bowl of the chicken preparation along with some rice and papad.

ALSO READ | Gordon Ramsay mocks Mumbai man’s Medu Vada; Twitterati explode in fury

“Can’t get on a flight from Heathrow without enjoying the butter chicken curry at @PlaneFood…. #readyfortakeoff @HeathrowAirport,” he wrote on the social media platform.

Can’t get on a flight from Heathrow without enjoying the butter chicken curry at @PlaneFood…. #readyfortakeoff @HeathrowAirport pic.twitter.com/OVsLtluRkl — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) February 18, 2019

While some mistook the papad for a plain roti and asked who enjoys butter chicken with rice, others reminded him had it been served at one of his shows he would toss the plate on the ground. Many shared his GIFs in the comments to give out their verdict for the dish and warned him not to eat that!

Looks like an insult to the legendary dish! But, I hope it tastes good.

It looks like the most Un-Indian thing#butterchicken #Foreignversion #firangistyle #Indiansentiments are #hurt 😛😛#foodrelegious #outfits are looking for Mr. Ramsay for not having naan along with that.. https://t.co/w0ITXLpu5I — iGoutam (@goutam7986) February 20, 2019

The naan is soo white….people are still skiing in it…. — Shreyash Kurade (@shreyash_2k) February 20, 2019

That Naan’s so raw I mistook for a napkin. — Severus Marvel (@MarvelSeverus) February 20, 2019

ohh! how dare you insult butterchicken by calling this as one of it. 😤😡 Any trainee chef in India can make better butterchicken than this. — GauravKapoor (@GauravK04859991) February 20, 2019

@GordonRamsay You got Served!😀

I wouldn’t eat that if you paid me, what is that paper fan doing on the side?😂 https://t.co/xuXyVKeJzm — Leena Devi (@LDChakraburtty) February 19, 2019

You kidding,right? Worst looking butter chicken plate ever!! — Vibs (@thisisvibs) February 19, 2019

That naan bread looks dead..where’s the butter ? — Raja Babu (@rahulsharma_008) February 19, 2019

I watch your #KitchenNightmares and without a doubt if you was served that you would throw the ‘green rubbish’ off the plate 👍🏻 — Christopher Logan (@CLCourtney82) February 18, 2019

that rice looks like i could throw it at a wall and it would bounce back — Tamara Rara (@Tamara_ra_ra_ra) February 18, 2019

Bro it looks like uncooked khoubz you get in Hart Lounge 🤮 pic.twitter.com/yjMGcxcUJe — shawarmapapi (@moaizmq) February 18, 2019 Advertising

From celebrities to amateur home cooks, every year Gordon Ramsay roast the cooking skills of few people on social media whenever someone asks him about his opinion on dishes.