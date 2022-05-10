scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
‘Gmail is now GreatMail’: GOP member fumes after Google company sends mail straight to spam, Internet has a field day

Earlier in April, Republicans complained that Google’s email platform unfairly censored GOP fundraising emails.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 10, 2022 5:46:40 pm
Many joked if Gmail decides to do it, they are willing to pay.

If a name of an app or platform starts dominating trends, one would usually assume that there has been an outage. However, on Tuesday, Gmail dominated trends on Twitter, after GOP (Grand Old Party) member Ronny Jackson ranted about emails from Republicans going directly into the spam folder. Now, netizens are having a field day saying they are willing to pay for such a service.

Jackson, the former White House physician who is a US House candidate from Texas took to Twitter to vent his anger towards the Google company dubbing it as “ELECTION INTERFERENCE”. Claiming that the “Big Tech is out of CONTROL”, the 55-year-old army veteran tweeted: “Gmail is actively suppressing emails from Republicans from hitting your inbox. Straight to SPAM!”

Soon, the tweet garnered a lot of attention, and many poked fun while explaining to Jackson why scores of emails sent as a campaign by political parties qualify as spam, while others quipped they are upset that they still receive such emails in their inbox. “The same happens to Democratic candidates as well. When you continue to spam people asking for donations on a daily basis you get reported. You get reported enough and you get sent to spam,” Democrat
Russell Foster tweeted.

“When you spam people, you end up in the spam folder? That’s a feature, not a bug,” one user Twitter replying to him. Another praised Google and wrote, “Dr. Ronny’s complaints seem to suggest their email scam is drying up. Finally.”

While some jokingly said the tech company should introduce this as a new feature to make everyone’s experience pleasant, others said Google should definitely work on a feature that can directly delete these mails instead of sending them to spam.

However, it’s not the first time Republicans have complained that Google’s email platform unfairly censored GOP fundraising emails. They claimed that messages being filtered to spam folders is far higher than the Democratic fundraising pleas.

They also filed a complaint last month with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) as part of a joint effort by the Republican National Committee (RNC), National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) and National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC).

