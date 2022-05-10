‘Gmail is now GreatMail’: GOP member fumes after Google company sends mail straight to spam, Internet has a field day

If a name of an app or platform starts dominating trends, one would usually assume that there has been an outage. However, on Tuesday, Gmail dominated trends on Twitter, after GOP (Grand Old Party) member Ronny Jackson ranted about emails from Republicans going directly into the spam folder. Now, netizens are having a field day saying they are willing to pay for such a service.

Jackson, the former White House physician who is a US House candidate from Texas took to Twitter to vent his anger towards the Google company dubbing it as “ELECTION INTERFERENCE”. Claiming that the “Big Tech is out of CONTROL”, the 55-year-old army veteran tweeted: “Gmail is actively suppressing emails from Republicans from hitting your inbox. Straight to SPAM!”

Soon, the tweet garnered a lot of attention, and many poked fun while explaining to Jackson why scores of emails sent as a campaign by political parties qualify as spam, while others quipped they are upset that they still receive such emails in their inbox. “The same happens to Democratic candidates as well. When you continue to spam people asking for donations on a daily basis you get reported. You get reported enough and you get sent to spam,” Democrat

Russell Foster tweeted.

The same happens to Democratic candidates as well. When you continue to spam people asking for donations on a daily basis you get reported. You get reported enough and you get sent to spam. Maybe try actually talking to your district to fundraise instead of spamming strangers. https://t.co/MY3e8w2KUQ — Russell Foster A New Texas (@RussellFosterTX) May 10, 2022

“When you spam people, you end up in the spam folder? That’s a feature, not a bug,” one user Twitter replying to him. Another praised Google and wrote, “Dr. Ronny’s complaints seem to suggest their email scam is drying up. Finally.”

While some jokingly said the tech company should introduce this as a new feature to make everyone’s experience pleasant, others said Google should definitely work on a feature that can directly delete these mails instead of sending them to spam.

This Gmail, do you see it in the room with you right now? https://t.co/hnMZR6DRPH — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 10, 2022

Hey @gmail how much do I have to pay to get this feature? https://t.co/rPK4Pi25u3 — Beau of The Fifth Column (@BeauTFC) May 10, 2022

This would be believable if Gmail had introduced a new feature this decade https://t.co/q270oCouQQ — Scott Hanselman 🇺🇦 (@shanselman) May 10, 2022

Thanks, @gmail. https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png Please keep sending anything from Republicans, Democrats, lawyers with huge settlement checks, LinkedIn network notifications and Zappos Deals of the Day to Spam folder. https://t.co/Q3glBqDU7f — Your Hero (@atheos96) May 10, 2022

Lmao if Gmail could figure out a way to do this to spam Extended Warranty calls, I’d vote for it to be President.#Gmail4President pic.twitter.com/4r4qJ3nnhv — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) May 10, 2022

It’s funny because when I get repeated spam mails from Republicans I mark them as spam and if enough people mark them as spam so does the Gmail algorithm, I assume. Not my fault you’re begging relentlessly — Joshua Patillo (@JPatillo) May 10, 2022

I am OUTRAGED by this! I was very clear with Gmail that anything from Republicans was to be automatically deleted! Not sent to spam! — Critony Entertainment (@CritonyENT) May 10, 2022

🤣😂 Hey, Ronny. Apparently you didn’t know that if someone didn’t subscribe to email junk mail, it goes directly to SPAM. Suspicious emails go directly to SPAM. Users can check their SPAM & remove anything they don’t consider SPAM. Appears to be User Error,not GMail.🙄 — Cali Gal #IStandWithUkraine🇺🇦❤️🇺🇸 (@KMonty61) May 10, 2022

Why does Gmail hate me and continue to send me emails from Republicans?! Gmail, why have you forsaken me the bliss if not hearing from Rep. Mike Kelly?! https://t.co/2RvKDuvIXd — Imaginary Eik is My Jam (@ChristnaHuffman) May 10, 2022

This is the best advertisement for Gmail ever. — Luke Russell (@LukeRussell1281) May 9, 2022

All my Gmail accounts are set to spam. pic.twitter.com/iwdWKShKTb — Radical Left Lunatic 🇺🇦🌻 (@JarankaK) May 10, 2022

However, it’s not the first time Republicans have complained that Google’s email platform unfairly censored GOP fundraising emails. They claimed that messages being filtered to spam folders is far higher than the Democratic fundraising pleas.

They also filed a complaint last month with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) as part of a joint effort by the Republican National Committee (RNC), National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) and National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC).