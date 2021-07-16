Goose refuses to be separated from mate undergoing surgery, photos go viral

Cape Wildlife Center said they had an animal visitor for the first time. (Source: Facebook)

An unexpected visitor during a surgery at a Massachusetts wildlife hospital gave the phrase “through sickness and health” a whole new meaning. A pair of geese melted hearts online after displaying some exemplary behaviour, as one watched over its mate during an operation. Now, heartwarming pictures showing this power of love are going viral.

A Canada goose, referred to as Arnold, lives along with its mate on a pond near the facility at the New England Wildlife Center’s Cape Cod Branch. Although the birds keep distance from humans unusually, the staff noticed that Arnold had developed a significant limp and was continuously falling over.

Upon examination, the veterinary team found that the avian had two open-fractures on its foot, which meant the tissue and the skin have been pulled away leaving the bone exposed. The hospital suspected that “a Snapping turtle or some other predator attacked” the bird while it was swimming.

In order to save its foot and give him a chance at survival, the vets had to perform a surgery to amputate one of the digits and close the other wound. While such procedures to help wild animals are not unusual, the staff were pleasantly surprised at his mate waddling up “onto the porch and attempting to break” into the clinic.

“She had somehow located him and was agitated that she could not get inside. She remained at the door throughout the entire procedure, watching us work, never moving from the doorway,” the Cape Wildlife Center wrote on Facebook.

Once the patient woke up from anesthesia and the wound was bandaged, the staff decided to let him recover by the doorway so that he could see his mate. The staff then opened the door to give Arnold his oxygen flow, which allowed his mate to groom him through the door. According to the facility staff, the concerned visitor immediately calmed down and both seemed much more at ease in each other’s presence.

“For the safety of our patients, we do not accommodate visitation requests, but in this case, we had to make an exception!” they wrote in the post, now going viral.

Canada geese, which live to about 25 years of age in the wild, usually find a mate around the age of three and stay with their partners for life, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

“We heard sort of a faint tapping at the front door. We turned and were all pretty shocked to see his mate had walked up to the porch and was furiously trying to get into the clinic,” said Zak Mertz, executive director of the Cape Wildlife Center.

This goose had an adorable reaction when her mate had surgery. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports. https://t.co/GW1trqaKWF pic.twitter.com/hwXev88Slj — CNN (@CNN) July 16, 2021

The beautiful love story not only moved the staff at the facility, but also people around the world, who while wishing for a speedy recovery of the bird, also hoped they too would find true love like this.