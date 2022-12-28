‘What a great gift to brighten the day’: Goose parade in Denmark leaves netizens spellbound. Watch

You must have seen parades on some momentous or historic occasions. Generally, a parade involves people, dressed up in clothes symbolic of the occasion, marching to the beats of drums. Of late, a parade of sorts has left the world spellbound – a gaggle of geese marching to the beats of drums in the Danish city of Odense.

While a woman dressed in traditional clothes led the march, a gaggle of geese marching to the beat of drums followed her. An elderly woman is seen at the end of the parade playing the drums enthusiastically. A video of the extraordinary parade was shared on Twitter by the account Goodable on December 27.

“Meanwhile in Denmark: Yes, this is an actual parade,” says the caption of the clip. The video was originally shared by the account Unilad in February this year.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted, the clip has received more than 1.13 lakh views.

“I love when people do things like this. What a great gift to brighten the day,” commented a Twitter user. “This has to be a big part of why Denmark is number two on the “Happiest Countries in the World” list,” another person posted. “I would like to watch this parade!” shared a third. “Those wonderful Danes have their own take on the world. I wish it were more contagious and widespread,” another netizen wrote. “I could watch them all day along,” said a fifth.