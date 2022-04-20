‘What a fowl mess’: This goose attacked a woman in a parking lot. Here’s why

A woman walking across a parking lot in Florida in the United States did not expect to be attacked by a goose. A video showing the goose attacking the woman has surfaced online, attracting comments from netizens. According to the Daily Mail, the goose was protecting its mate sitting on its nest atop a tree near the parking lot.

The clip shared by Now This News on Twitter shows the woman walking across the parking lot as the goose flies toward her and attempts to attack her head. Amid the attack by the bird, the woman is seen running and dropping her belongings on the ground as she manages to run away to safety.

The video triggered laughter online and a user wrote, “Geese are not to be trifled with.”

Watch the video here:

This mama goose did NOT want anyone coming near its babies’ nest — as one woman in Jacksonville, FL, learned the hard way 😅 pic.twitter.com/dM8OKqtrvg — NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 20, 2022

The incident happened in Jacksonville and the clip was originally posted on TikTok by user Victoria Willard on April 16.

Geese are not to be trifled with. — Larry Caudill (@LarryCaudill2) April 20, 2022

What a fowl mess — 🤦🏾‍♂️ (@davexam) April 20, 2022

Lol We had swans jump right into our boat once! Mothers geese were always mean https://t.co/IgM0CUNSrK — Ms patrioticT. (@MPatriotict) April 20, 2022 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

According to Fox5, a good samaritan helped the woman retrieve her belongings. The man identified as Joseph managed to enter a car near the goose, without getting attacked. He drove out of the parking slot and halted the vehicle between the goose and the woman’s belongings. He ran swiftly and picked them up. Fox5 also reported that Willard later updated on TikTok that a gosling was spotted walking with the geese.

In July last year, a pair of geese grabbed attention online. One of the geese underwent surgery in Massachusetts and its mate attempted to enter the clinic but in vain. It was seen waiting at the door throughout the procedure.