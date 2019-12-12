In 2019, people searched for heroes on Google

From heroes on screen to unsung heroes in our everyday life. From heroes on screen to unsung heroes in our everyday life.

What united people across the world this year was their searches about heroes, revealed Google’s ‘Year in Search’ results for 2019. From heroes in the cinematic world to unsung heroes doing their bit to make the world a better place, the search for heroes dominated the overall search trends this year.

“In 2019, the world found heroes,” Google declared in its blog post.

Avengers: Endgame was the top-trending movie around the world and ‘I Love you 3000’ was a global breakout search. People searched for real-life heroes like the firefighters who battled the Notre Dame inferno or bystanders who got together to save a falling baby. In India, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman and Super 30 founder Anand Kumar, on whose life the film Super 30 is based, dominated searches.

The searches for “sheroes” jumped 150 percent this year and the “first all-women spacewalk” was a breakout trend worldwide. Among the women who dominated the searches was Megan Rapinoe, who became one of the top trending athletes globally for leading the fight for equal pay among athletes and winning the World Cup. Others who people searched were Captian Marvel, supermoms like this mother or this one went above and beyond for her child, and young teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg, .

Searches for ‘unlikely heroes’, who won hearts online with remarkable gestures, were also high. These include Nicolas Mahut’s son at the French Open 2019, who hugged his father after a defeat in a viral video, or the heartwarming conversation between a toddler and his dad that broke the internet.

