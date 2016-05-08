Google Mother’s Day doodle is all about following your mom

“Today’s doodle for Mother’s Day harkens back to a time in my youth when following Mom around was all I knew,” says the artist behind the Mother’s Day Google doodle. (Source: Google.com) “Today’s doodle for Mother’s Day harkens back to a time in my youth when following Mom around was all I knew,” says the artist behind the Mother’s Day Google doodle. (Source: Google.com)

Marking the day that’s a dedication to mothers across the world, Google has released a Mother’s Day doodle, and it is absolutely adorable.

The cute doodle features two pairs of footwear — one pair for a grown up and the other belonging to a child. While it may seem cryptic to some — and certainly unusual — the artist, Sophie Diao, has posted an explanation, “As we get older, we forget how heavily we once relied on our mothers and mother-figures. Today’s doodle for Mother’s Day harkens back to a time in my youth when following Mom around was all I knew. Thanks, Mom, for all the sacrifices, laughs and love.”

The doodle has a reach across India, North America, Canada, parts of South America and Europe and South East Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

Taking inspiration from Google, Facebook — which has been sending out wishes and messages on special occasions to its users for the past couple of months — has also created a special Mother’s Day post that can be shared by FB users.

