Google celebrates Valentine’s Day with two love-struck hamsters

Google is celebrating Valentine’s Day with two adorable hamsters, who you must reunite in a 3-D interactive doodle.

The doodle allows users to piece together a maze for the love-struck hamsters so that they can meet after an unfortunate sneeze takes them apart. The idea behind the doodle focuses on how “love takes you by surprise”. “It can be full of twists and turns, but through all its ups and downs, it can still bring the world closer together (no matter the species),” a description by Google reads.

Over the years, Google has played on the idea of love across species with its interactive doodles, whether through the intergalactic love of aliens on spaceships in 2020 or a newly-found match between animals on ferris wheels in 2013.

Monday, February 14, marks Saint Valentine’s Day. Many believe that the tradition can be traced back to a Roman fertility festival known as Lupercalia. Couples across the globe celebrate the day through gifts, cards, chocolates and elaborate plans.