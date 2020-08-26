Google tweaks nursery rhyme to create ‘mask song’ and the internet loves it

The catchy song reminds people not only to use a mask but also the proper way to wear it. (Source: Google)

Even as people in some nations argue over wearing masks in public, Google shared a ‘mask song’ that is a modified version of the nursery rhymes ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Star’ to emphasise the importance of wearing a face cover.

Google says that if you say “Hey Google” to an Android device that has its AI assistant it will sing out the song so that you can learn the lyrics.

Here’s how the song goes:

“When in public, wear a mask. Just a teeny-weeny task.

It helps keep us safe and sound, health and care all around.

On your mouth and on your nose, good to cover both of those.”

People on social media were impressed by the tune and many praised the company for its efforts. Here’s how they reacted on Twitter:

Extremely catchy and easy to learn! Our very own Covid19 anthem! Thanks @Google — Ahmad Al-Neama (@aaneama) August 25, 2020

It’s so easy to remember! 🙌 — United Smart Tech (@usmarttech) August 25, 2020

Let the Google Assistant record the full album🎶 — Jakub Szostko (@jakub_himself) August 24, 2020

That’s epic — subediishan (@subediishan2) August 25, 2020

This is so cool pic.twitter.com/iAqAWvNq5q — Leon Tape (@leon_tape) August 24, 2020

Awesome 😊 — Mahi1001 (@mahi102001) August 24, 2020

A must have new poem…to be learned..not only by the children..but by the people of all ages. But @Google I would like to take it as a poem.. not as a song 😉 https://t.co/3WaSFu9agk — Sandhya (@san9dhya) August 25, 2020

Kinda funny we have to have a children’s song made just to remind us to wear a mask… https://t.co/iQyc5TBde4 — st0rm aka Mason (@epicst0rmz) August 24, 2020

This is so cute even google has a mask song..🥰…don’t forget to wear your mask always specially when you go outside.And wash ur hands with soap everytime. A simple reminder but. a big help to care. @weareoneEXO #EXO https://t.co/GDZzHGDIYZ — 🐰🦋LOVeLY_Chix85🦋🐰 (@LChix85) August 24, 2020

Earlier in March, Google Assistant was given a similar song about washing your hands for over 20 seconds.

It’s not the first time the tech giant has spoken about the importance of using masks. Earlier this month, Google dedicated its homepage doodle to remind people about basic safety precautions — wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

Earlier, it had a doodle campaign thanking all frontline workers and a special doodle with tips on things to do during lockdown.

