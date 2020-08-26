scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Google tweaks nursery rhyme to create ‘mask song’ and the internet loves it

In a creative way, making information fun, the lyrics of the song says, "When in public, wear a mask. Just a teeny-weeny task. It helps keep us safe and sound, health and care all around."

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 26, 2020 4:41:13 pm
google, google mask song, google assistant, google assistant mask song, google covid 19, google coronavirus, viral news, indian expressThe catchy song reminds people not only to use a mask but also the proper way to wear it. (Source: Google)

Even as people in some nations argue over wearing masks in public, Google shared a ‘mask song’ that is a modified version of the nursery rhymes ‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Star’ to emphasise the importance of wearing a face cover.

Google says that if you say “Hey Google” to an Android device that has its AI assistant it will sing out the song so that you can learn the lyrics.

Here’s how the song goes:

“When in public, wear a mask. Just a teeny-weeny task.

It helps keep us safe and sound, health and care all around.

On your mouth and on your nose, good to cover both of those.”

People on social media were impressed by the tune and many praised the company for its efforts. Here’s how they reacted on Twitter:

Earlier in March, Google Assistant was given a similar song about washing your hands for over 20 seconds.

It’s not the first time the tech giant has spoken about the importance of using masks. Earlier this month, Google dedicated its homepage doodle to remind people about basic safety precautions — wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

Earlier, it had a doodle campaign thanking all frontline workers and a special doodle with tips on things to do during lockdown.

