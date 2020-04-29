Google bring back its interactive doodle that lets everyone create their own music

Google has been bringing back some of their most popular interactive doodles and on Wednesday it brought back the 2017 doodle that celebrated filmmaker and visual artist Oskar Fischinger.

For Day 3 of the throwback series, the interactive doodle gives users a simple and fun way to create musical tunes using visuals. With four different instruments to choose from, users can create tunes by changing the ‘tempo’, ‘key’ and ‘presets’ purely by choosing the notes visually. Once you get the hang of it, you might end up spending hours altering and mastering your creations.

The Google Doodle features Fischinger’s famous quote, “Music is not limited to the world of sound. There exists a music of the visual world”.

He left Nazi Germany for Hollywood in 1936 as Hitler cracked down on abstract art.

The 2017 doodle was made to celebrate American-German filmmaker and abstract animator Fischinger’s 117th birthday. Fischinger is revered around the globe for creating abstract musical animation many decades before computer graphics and music videos came to existence.

“His films, most of which were made from the 1920s to 1940s, left me awed and puzzled — how could he make such magic without computers?” Leon Hong, Creative Lead of Google Doodles had written at the time of the original tribute.

Users can simply click on various places on the screen to create their own visual and aural experience.

“In the world of design, Fischinger is a towering figure, especially in the areas of motion graphics and animation. He is best known for his ability to combine impeccably synchronized abstract visuals with musical accompaniment, each frame carefully drawn or photographed by hand,” Google’s blog said.

Fischinger finished his school and later learned music at an organ-building firm until the owners were drafted into the war. He also worked as a draftsman in an architect's office.

