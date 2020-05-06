Halloween in May! Google’s throwback doodle lets people get rid of mischievous spirits

The latest throwback doodle brings Halloween fun in May. (Source: Google) The latest throwback doodle brings Halloween fun in May. (Source: Google)

Halloween may only be in October, but Google decided to bring back its 2016 doodle dedicated to the festival early as part of its throwback series of interactive doodles.

Players can grab a wand and “help fend off a ghostly catastrophe” to restore “peace at the Magic Cat Academy”. Users have to follow “freshman feline Momo on her mission to rescue her school of magic”, and the game is pretty simple. Users just have to help the black cat cast out mischievous spirits by drawing the shape of the symbols seen above the ghosts’ heads.

The aim? To retrieve the ghost that “stole the master spellbook” before it gets away.

According to Google’s blog, the inspiration for the doodle came from a real-life black cat named Momo that belongs to Doodler Juliana Chen.

“The original concept for the game involved a magic cat making a soup that was so good, it raised the dead. Connecting soup to Halloween proved too abstract, so the team shifted to the idea of a wizard school. This opened the door to a more robust world filled with interesting characters and paw-some themes,” the company said during the time it was first unveiled.

