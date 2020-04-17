In latest doodle, Google thanks educators working through video conferencing

The tech company in it’s latest tribute thanked all educators and childcare workers. The tech company in it’s latest tribute thanked all educators and childcare workers.

Though educational institutes have been closed and forced most students to stay home, many teachers have not been relieved of their duties as online classes continue around the globe. So in Friday’s latest doodle, the latest in the ‘Thank you Coronavirus Helpers’ series, Google thanked the educators and childcare workers.

The doodle series expresses gratitude towards all essential service personnel who are risking their lives by working despite lockdowns, and has touched a chord. The latest doodle features an educator wearing glasses, a blue mortarboard and gown who is delivering a lecture through video conferencing.

While previous doodles in the series had the service provider’s face covered by a mask to highlight the importance of wearing one, the professor doesn’t wear one indicating she is at home. The curtains are drawn and a laptop is balanced on a pile of books to make sure students see the teacher properly.

Dear teachers and childcare workers, thank you for being our constants in an ever-changing world. This is for you ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/KgQwReWGzr — Google India (@GoogleIndia) April 16, 2020

“Dear teachers and childcare workers, thank you for being our constants in an ever-changing world. This is for you,” Google wrote.

In Delhi, public school teachers have also been helping in the running of community kitchens and quarantine centres.

Google classrooms have helped many teachers and students around the world to stay connected during lockdowns, not just to conduct regular classes but also to do assignments and homework. Teachers have also been using other unique methods to reach students including YouTube.

So far, the search engine has featured doodles that are tributes to medical professionals, delivery workers and workers in the food industry.

