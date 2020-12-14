The memes people shared on social media after Google’s services faced outage

Hashtags #YouTubeDown, #Gamail, #Gmaildown dominated Twitter trends as many shared memes and jokes reacting to the global malfunction.

Netizens took to Twitter to share memes and jokes after multiple Google services faced an outage Monday.

Services like Gmail, Google Doc, YouTube, and Google Maps were among the services that were unavailable to millions of users worldwide.

Hashtags #YouTubeDown, #Gamail, #Gmaildown dominated Twitter trends as many shared memes and jokes reacting to the outage.

Take a look here:

everyone who was watching @YouTube

for the past 10 minutes #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/gkcyg8HDHP — Shaan Khan (@ShaanKh25103501) December 14, 2020

Everyone running to tweeter to check weather YouTube is down or not😂😂#YouTubeDOWN #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/BpVghMCj1E — अघोरी 🚩 (@BhagwaDhari03) December 14, 2020

The day came. When you can’t even google what happened with google. https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png It’s still 2020.#googledown pic.twitter.com/Eg1M520U9o — ripon mitra (@Imrip007) December 14, 2020

Was gonna google why Google is down, then I realised. #googledown pic.twitter.com/QFesu6bCVW — Daniel Capita Merino ♦️ (@by_KPi) December 14, 2020

Me trying to submit all pending assignments today on Google classroom . #googledown

Meanwhile google : pic.twitter.com/4VRfAiFMsH — ☠️ Harsh Singh ☠️ (@Ichmelophil) December 14, 2020

Google’s Workspace Status Dashboard did not show an outage despite many users reporting it. The company did not immediately issue a statement on what had caused services to become unavailable.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd