The memes people shared on social media after Google’s services faced outage

Netizens took to Twitter to share memes and jokes after multiple Google services faced an outage Monday.
Services like Gmail, Google Doc, YouTube, and Google Maps were among the services that were unavailable to millions of users worldwide.
Hashtags #YouTubeDown, #Gamail, #Gmaildown dominated Twitter trends as many shared memes and jokes reacting to the outage.
Take a look here:
Modern Age Crises#googleservicesdown #googledown
— Gautam Dhamija (@_gautam186) December 14, 2020
when you google why google is not working😂#google #googledown #youtube #youtubedown pic.twitter.com/VyP7xzmki7
— Matias (@Matias_cose) December 14, 2020
everyone who was watching @YouTube
for the past 10 minutes #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/gkcyg8HDHP
— Shaan Khan (@ShaanKh25103501) December 14, 2020
wassup @Google forgot a semicolon?#googledown pic.twitter.com/GwlSUhWPoh
— 👼SeRAJ😈 (@iamtired_Zz) December 14, 2020
Me after finding Youtube, Google not working#YouTubeDOWN #googledown #gmail pic.twitter.com/2ucd0a84tO
— Swapnil Warule (@SwapnilWarule19) December 14, 2020
Me after finding out Google products are down. #Youtubedown #GmailDown #Google #googledown pic.twitter.com/A3nAJ3B6DF
— Vishal Meena (@SarcasmicVish) December 14, 2020
uhhhhhh what the hell @YouTube #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/Ps7XihnMmL
— Steven Aldecua (@stevenaldecua4) December 14, 2020
Everyone running to tweeter to check weather YouTube is down or not😂😂#YouTubeDOWN #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/BpVghMCj1E
— अघोरी 🚩 (@BhagwaDhari03) December 14, 2020
me waiting for YouTube to work again #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/RgU8qo7BK3
— … (@luisagibsonxo) December 14, 2020
Google’s office rn #google #googledown #youtubedown pic.twitter.com/eQHjE4O2D0
— Alfred the fred (@Alfredthefred1) December 14, 2020
The day came. When you can’t even google what happened with google.
It’s still 2020.#googledown pic.twitter.com/Eg1M520U9o
— ripon mitra (@Imrip007) December 14, 2020
Was gonna google why Google is down, then I realised. #googledown pic.twitter.com/QFesu6bCVW
— Daniel Capita Merino ♦️ (@by_KPi) December 14, 2020
Me trying to submit all pending assignments today on Google classroom . #googledown
Meanwhile google : pic.twitter.com/4VRfAiFMsH
— ☠️ Harsh Singh ☠️ (@Ichmelophil) December 14, 2020
Google’s Workspace Status Dashboard did not show an outage despite many users reporting it. The company did not immediately issue a statement on what had caused services to become unavailable.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.