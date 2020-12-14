scorecardresearch
Monday, December 14, 2020
The memes people shared on social media after Google’s services faced outage

Services like Gmail, Google Doc, YouTube, and Google Maps were some of the applications that were unavailable and affected millions of users worldwide.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 14, 2020 6:29:35 pm
Google down, YouTube down, Google services down, Google docs down, YouTubeDown, GmailDown, Google services outage, Twitter reactions, Google down memes, YouTube down memes, Google outage memes, Trending news, Indian Express newsHashtags #YouTubeDown, #Gamail, #Gmaildown dominated Twitter trends as many shared memes and jokes reacting to the global malfunction.

Netizens took to Twitter to share memes and jokes after multiple Google services faced an outage Monday.

Take a look here:

Google’s Workspace Status Dashboard did not show an outage despite many users reporting it. The company did not immediately issue a statement on what had caused services to become unavailable.

