‘A train wreck’: Google scientist on ‘unprofessional’ keynote intro of black hole researcher Katie Bouman

A senior Google researcher openly criticised how Caltech professor Katie Bouman was introduced at the International Conference on Learning Representations (ICLR) 2026 in Brazil, calling the moment a “train wreck” and a clear example of poor professional conduct during a keynote introduction.

Peyman Milanfar, a noted scientist who heads Google’s computational imaging group, spoke out after a video of Bouman’s introduction went viral.

Google, along with Apple, was among the key sponsors of the global machine learning conference.

The now-viral video shows a casually dressed presenter reading Bouman’s introduction from a phone while the same text appears on a large screen behind him. Bouman, known for her role in producing the first-ever image of a black hole, stood off to the side of the stage during the introduction.