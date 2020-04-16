Google’s latest doodle is a thank you note to all food service workers

The latest Google doodle that thanks people in the food service industry. The latest Google doodle that thanks people in the food service industry.

Google’s latest doodle in the coronavirus helpers series thanks workers who are tirelessly working in the food industry. The new animated doodle – like the previous ones – is a modified version of the company’s logo to say thank you to all “food service workers” around the globe.

The last alphabet on the company’s logo has been modified to look like a chef with a mask and toque who is cooking on a stove. The doodle is a gesture of thanks to thousands of kitchen staff who have been preparing meals and donating it to the needy around the world in these trying times.

The takeaway packages near the chef indicate how the industry is now focused on delivery rather than dining in facilities.

“Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear gloves, hairnets and masks. Thank you, food service workers for keeping us fed,” Google India wrote while sharing the doodle.

Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear gloves, hairnets and masks. Thank you, food service workers for keeping us fed. Our ❤️ are filled with gratitude. pic.twitter.com/Yq2DCVPX56 — Google India (@GoogleIndia) April 16, 2020

“Over the next two weeks, our Doodles will honour other essential frontline workers, including healthcare workers, first responders, and the many people keeping services like sanitation, food service, public transit, schools, and more up and running. Thank you to all the people who are working to save lives and keep communities safe during this pandemic,” the company had while said starting their ‘Thank You Coronavirus Helpers’ series earlier this month on April 6.

So far the search engine has featured doodles that are tributes to all medical professionals and delivery workers.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd