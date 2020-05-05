Google bring back Lotería doodle for popular annual Mexican festival

Much like the game of Bingo, the card game uses beans instead of numbers. Much like the game of Bingo, the card game uses beans instead of numbers.

As part of its plan of bringing back popular interactive gaming doodles from the past, Google Tuesday brought back the game of popular Mexican board game Lotería. The 2019 doodle celebrated the game that is similar to Bingo and is played between friends and family.

Google brought back the doodle on Cinco de Mayo, an annual celebration held in Mexico on May 5, that will witness low-key celebrations this year due to the pandemic. On this day, people in Mexico commemorate the Mexican Army’s victory over the French Empire at the 1862’s Battle of Puebla. But with most are stuck at home, celebrations like parades, dance and battle reenactments are out of question.

Like other interactive doodles, this game allows users to first learn the tricks of the game and then ace it, in a game that can be played with other opponents virtually. Very similar to bingo, the card game uses beans as markers. In the interactive doodle you can play against other players online or you can play friends or family members by sending them a link.

Five Mexican and Mexican-American illustrators collaborated to reimagine many of the classic Lotería game’s artwork for the doodle—along with some new cards. The doodle also features popular Mexican YouTuber Luisito Comunica, who lent his voice as the game card announcer.

According to Google’s blog, the card game originating in Italy in the 15th century, and first moved to Spain before reaching Mexico in 1769. However, through many changes over decades, Lotería was officially copyrighted in Mexico in December 9, 1913.

