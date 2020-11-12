scorecardresearch
Thursday, November 12, 2020
‘Betrayal is real’: How people reacted to Google Photos saying it would end free storage

Google presently offers a total of 15 GB free storage for Gmail, Drive and Photos.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | November 12, 2020 1:37:52 pm
google photos, google photos end free storage, google photos 15gb limit, google photos charge for storage, tech news, google news, indian expressMany were left heartbroken by the company's announcement.

Google announced Wednesday that it was going to stop providing unlimited free storage services by next year, but what prompted the most outcry was that all Google Photos services won’t be free from June 2021.

“A remarkable 28 billion new photos and videos are uploaded to Photos every week. To welcome even more of your memories and build Google Photos for the future, we are announcing a change to our storage policy,” Google Photos tweeted.

As per the announcement, any new high-resolution photos stored in Google Photos will count against the service’s limit of 15GB of free data. Once a user crosses that limit, they’ll have to pay from Rs 130 per month for a 100 GB data limit.

Google Photos Product lead David Lieb explained on Twitter that the policy needs to be changed because free backups are a huge cost for the company. If it’s any consolation, Google said that all the existing high-quality content will remain exempt from these storage limits.

However, people on social media said they were very disappointed and that the would be ‘extremely painful’. #GooglePhotos  trended on Twitter. Here are some of the reactions:

Google presently offers a total of 15 GB free storage for Gmail, Drive and Photos. Once that is filed you will have to buy a Google One subscription to get more storage.

