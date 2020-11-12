‘Betrayal is real’: How people reacted to Google Photos saying it would end free storage

Many were left heartbroken by the company's announcement.

Google announced Wednesday that it was going to stop providing unlimited free storage services by next year, but what prompted the most outcry was that all Google Photos services won’t be free from June 2021.

“A remarkable 28 billion new photos and videos are uploaded to Photos every week. To welcome even more of your memories and build Google Photos for the future, we are announcing a change to our storage policy,” Google Photos tweeted.

As per the announcement, any new high-resolution photos stored in Google Photos will count against the service’s limit of 15GB of free data. Once a user crosses that limit, they’ll have to pay from Rs 130 per month for a 100 GB data limit.

Google Photos Product lead David Lieb explained on Twitter that the policy needs to be changed because free backups are a huge cost for the company. If it’s any consolation, Google said that all the existing high-quality content will remain exempt from these storage limits.

However, people on social media said they were very disappointed and that the would be ‘extremely painful’. #GooglePhotos trended on Twitter. Here are some of the reactions:

My whole life is in Google Photos and now I do not know how much more storage I need to buy to last…the rest of my life. — ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@PranavDixit) November 11, 2020

I’ve become a photo hoarder since having my son and NOW @googlephotos wants to stop offering free unlimited storage. pic.twitter.com/xyKm215dhB — Megan (@megan_vollmer) November 12, 2020

#GooglePhotos to charge for photo/video back up from June 2021 pic.twitter.com/Mfd1FN0VOQ — ʜᴇ’ꜱ ᴀ ʏɪᴅᴅᴏ (@C_O_Y_S) November 12, 2020

I feel so betrayed. I just got an email from @Google saying that starting from June 1, 2021, all new photos & videos backed up in HIGH QUALITY @googlephotos will contribute to my free 15GB free storage quota. I’m so attached to you. Why would you break my heart ? Are you broke? pic.twitter.com/bGu8VOKAAA — Muawiyath M. Didi 🇲🇻 ♿ (@Muavviyath) November 12, 2020

#GooglePhotos is going to be end of free backup storage (15GB) from 1st June 2021 pic.twitter.com/XgKyrQfE5e — Tech Performer (@tech_performer) November 12, 2020

#GooglePhotos

Google Photos will end its free unlimited storage soon & now people have to buy cloud storage. pic.twitter.com/JekhCTBkz4 — Sachin🇮🇳 (@Sarcasticbf) November 12, 2020

Google presently offers a total of 15 GB free storage for Gmail, Drive and Photos. Once that is filed you will have to buy a Google One subscription to get more storage.

