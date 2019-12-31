Google marks New Year’s Eve with doodle showing Froggy watching the fireworks

Overlooking the fireworks to welcome 2020, Froggy is seen celebrating with his friend the dove. Overlooking the fireworks to welcome 2020, Froggy is seen celebrating with his friend the dove.

To mark the New Year’s Eve, Google has featured a frog, blowing a paper horn from a high rise overlooking an extravagant firework. Created by Doodler Sophie Diao, the frog – which is familiar to many – is Google’s weather mascot, Froggy who appears on screen when someone searches for weather on mobile phones.

Talking about Froggy’s excitement, Google wrote in its blog that the green ambassador is most excited about 2020 as it’s a Leap Year. “The 2020s are sure to be ribbitting!” the blog added.

Wishing everyone a very “Hoppy New Year’s Eve!”, Froggy hopes everyone is “ready to jump in” once the clock strikes midnight.

Froggy doesn’t appear in just the one picture seen on the homepage of the search engine on desktop but will be appearing in seven other weather scenes on December 31 on mobile devices whenever someone checks weather updates.

In the last couple of years, ringing in the new year in its popular party-animal style, the tech giant have featured animals in its New Year Eve doodles. From family of penguins to elephants, Google Doodle have been kick-starting the new year featuring adorable animals.

