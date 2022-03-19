scorecardresearch
Google Map outage leaves netizens in a frenzy, sparks memes

Mapping services were affected throughout the US, Canada, various parts in Europe, India and Australia.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 19, 2022 11:46:38 am
google maps, google maps down, google maps outage, google maps memes, google maps problems. tech news, funny news, indian expressEven though services were back in a few hours, Google Maps memes continued to trend on Twitter.

With the Google Maps server crashing on Friday, people around the world travelling on the weekend were left in the lurch. However, the outage also led to a plethora of memes, with most people shocked that the service was down.

As people struggled to load maps on their phones, finding it difficult to navigate properly thus, netizens took to Twitter to find out if it was an isolated issue. Soon, people from different parts of the globe joined in to conclude that their life depended on the app much more than they thought.

According to Downdetector, the outage started late Friday evening. Mapping services were affected throughout the US, Canada, various parts in Europe, India, Australia, and other countries also reported issues.

While some complained that the app kept showing rerouting messages, others said the maps went blank, making it impossible to use. For many users, it was rather surprising as they said they can’t recall when such a widespread outage happened to the mapping services before.

Google did not elaborate on the outage or explain what caused it, on the Google Maps platform status dashboard it acknowledged the incident saying services has been impacted. Hours later, Google said the issue has been fixed.  “We can confirm that the technical issue from earlier today is now fixed,” a spokesperson for the company told Mashable. 

However, the frenzy continued on Twitter, with “Google Maps”  trending worldwide. Jokes galore with people looking for physical maps, others took a jibe at other service providers like Apple Maps, saying even in this situation, they might not want to use it. Check out some of the funniest reaction to the outage here:

