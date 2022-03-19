Google Map outage leaves netizens in a frenzy, sparks memes

With the Google Maps server crashing on Friday, people around the world travelling on the weekend were left in the lurch. However, the outage also led to a plethora of memes, with most people shocked that the service was down.

As people struggled to load maps on their phones, finding it difficult to navigate properly thus, netizens took to Twitter to find out if it was an isolated issue. Soon, people from different parts of the globe joined in to conclude that their life depended on the app much more than they thought.

According to Downdetector, the outage started late Friday evening. Mapping services were affected throughout the US, Canada, various parts in Europe, India, Australia, and other countries also reported issues.

⚠️🗺 Google Maps is currently experiencing a service outage that may affect users of Flightradar24 on the web and in our Android app. Google is currently working to restore service. We’ll post updates in this thread. — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) March 18, 2022

While some complained that the app kept showing rerouting messages, others said the maps went blank, making it impossible to use. For many users, it was rather surprising as they said they can’t recall when such a widespread outage happened to the mapping services before.

wow, I’ve never seen a google maps outage like this — fool’s spring (@palvaro) March 18, 2022

I am legitimately stunned that Google Maps is apparently down https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png Good thing I know where I’m going, or I’d have to use Apple Maps and be like Magellan.#GoogleMaps pic.twitter.com/LnofeVwwT7 — Jordan Roca  (@JRoc23) March 18, 2022

Google did not elaborate on the outage or explain what caused it, on the Google Maps platform status dashboard it acknowledged the incident saying services has been impacted. Hours later, Google said the issue has been fixed. “We can confirm that the technical issue from earlier today is now fixed,” a spokesperson for the company told Mashable.

However, the frenzy continued on Twitter, with “Google Maps” trending worldwide. Jokes galore with people looking for physical maps, others took a jibe at other service providers like Apple Maps, saying even in this situation, they might not want to use it. Check out some of the funniest reaction to the outage here:

google maps is down. thank god i remember my way to the fridge 😩 — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) March 18, 2022

In the past hour we have learned that our navigation preferences are as follows:

1. Google Maps when it isn’t broken

2. Guess and check

3. Loading up Google Maps to see if it’s still broken

4. Asking someone

5. Apple Maps — Eric Skoglund (@eskoglund) March 18, 2022

Even when Google Maps is down and isn’t working, it’s still better than Apple Maps#GoogleMap — 🇺🇦Fill B🇺🇦🏍🚴🏻‍♂️🏊🏻🚣🏻‍♂️🏃🏼🇺🇦🏋️ (@baum_71) March 18, 2022

Not Google maps abandoning me and making me have to redownload Apple Maps…. pic.twitter.com/OkCYK46oiN — It’s Niffin (@JustMeLorrz) March 18, 2022

Me when google maps isn’t working pic.twitter.com/5cMji6WTNM — Jonna (@collins_jonna) March 18, 2022

Google Maps is down and now we have to read road signs like some kind of caveman pic.twitter.com/eWEaRjILxF — Mr. Squatchski (@MRoboski) March 18, 2022

me trying to get to my destination while google maps is down pic.twitter.com/wcv2u2zawH — sydney (｡•̀ᴗ-)✧ (@fcknsyd) March 18, 2022

Google maps is down.. Time to dust off ol’ reliable pic.twitter.com/zwuosRBGBZ — 𝕮𝖍𝖗𝖎𝖘𝖙 (@ElevatedNinja) March 18, 2022

Google Maps is down. iPhone users switching over to Apple Maps bout to be like: pic.twitter.com/uYOOHANRpI — JoeyBlack (@JoeyBlack007) March 18, 2022

Me on my second week in a new city, apartment hunting, and google maps is down pic.twitter.com/TDgsxiZ87h — Amelia Meecham, PhD (@ameliameech) March 18, 2022