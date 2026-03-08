Google manager says dressing up and putting on makeup helped her to be productive

Anchal Mirza, a 36-year-old senior manager at Google, is making waves after stating that getting fully dressed plays a major role in her productivity and professional mindset, even while working from home.
Mirza, who works in strategy and operations related to Google’s data-centre optimisation goals, told Business Insider that she performs better when she puts effort into her appearance. She said that dressing slightly more formally helps her feel focused and effective, whether she is working remotely or in the office.
Reflecting on the work culture during the Covid pandemic, Mirza said she initially kept things simple by wearing makeup and at least a polished top. Over time, however, she returned to wearing full outfits because it didn’t complicate her routine but significantly improved how she felt during the day.
Mirza said that she has a few dependable outfit combinations to keep her mornings efficient. “Wherever I work, I have two ‘uniforms’ that help me balance casual and business styles. I’m either wearing jeans with a polished top or sweater, or I’ll wear nice slacks with a more casual shirt,” she told the publication.
Mirza said she preferred neutral colours as they make it easier to mix and match pieces in her wardrobe and cut down on unnecessary decision-making. “If I pick a white pair of slacks, I have 20 cream sweaters I can choose from that will look good. There are no outlandish colours that I’m trying to mix and match. My system helps reduce decision fatigue in the morning,” she told Business Insider.
Further, Mirza stressed that dressing up helped her boost productivity. “When I’m dressed up, I definitely feel more productive. I’m also more efficient. I’m almost pavloving myself. Getting dressed and putting on makeup signals to my brain that it’s time to work and that I’m going to get everything on my to-do list done,” she said.