Google manager says dressing up and putting on makeup helped her to be productive

Anchal Mirza, a 36-year-old senior manager at Google, is making waves after stating that getting fully dressed plays a major role in her productivity and professional mindset, even while working from home.

Mirza, who works in strategy and operations related to Google’s data-centre optimisation goals, told Business Insider that she performs better when she puts effort into her appearance. She said that dressing slightly more formally helps her feel focused and effective, whether she is working remotely or in the office.

Reflecting on the work culture during the Covid pandemic, Mirza said she initially kept things simple by wearing makeup and at least a polished top. Over time, however, she returned to wearing full outfits because it didn’t complicate her routine but significantly improved how she felt during the day.