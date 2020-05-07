Google lets you become a DJ with its hip hop doodle from 2017

Google brought back one its most popular doodles that lets you handle a virtual turntable and become a DJ. The search giant brought back its 2017 doodle that was created to celebrate the 44th anniversary of a 1973 party at which DJ Kool Herc was credited with creating hip hop’s distinctive sound.

The doodle gives users interesting details about how the genre was born and lets them shuffle through various record levels used by the artiste. People can merge beats and music to create their own tunes that they can then share.

The G in the company’s logo has been altered to look like a DJ, while the two Os represent the records played on two turntables. The other g in the logo is seen dancing.

Google chose an animated illustration of Fab 5 Freddy, who was the former host of Yo! MTV Raps, to take us through the introduction and tutorial. Freddy explains how the Doodle commemorates one of the most important innovations in hip hop music: The Break, and went on to credit Herc’s discovery for changing “music as we know it”.

The tech company had said it would be bringing back ten of its most popular interactive doodles from the past few years to help people spend their time during lockdowns.

