scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 08, 2023
Advertisement

Women’s Day: Google Doodle highlights the many ways women support each other

Women's Day Google Doodle: March 8 has been observed as International Women's Day every year, since 1975, to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women from all around the world.

The vignettes within each “GOOGLE” letter highlight just a few of the many areas in which women around the world support each other to progress and improve each other's quality of life.

As the entire world celebrates Women’s Day today (March 8), popular search engine Google, who never misses a chance to make heads turn with its doodle, has returned with yet another creative animation, this time honouring the many ways in which women support women.

March 8 has been observed as International Women’s Day every year since 1975, to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women around the world.

According to the search engine, the vignettes within each “GOOGLE” letter highlight just a few of the many areas in which women support each other to progress and improve each other’s quality of life.

From women in positions of influence who advocate for progress across issues central to the lives of women everywhere, women who come together to explore, learn, and rally for their rights and women who are primary caregivers to people of all walks of life to women who are critical support systems for each other in motherhood, the search engine honours women across the globe.

Also Read
Viral leopard and black panther video
‘Your shadow is your best friend’: Stunning video of leopard and black pa...
NASA captures intense monsoon rains bringing flooding in India mainly Kerala
'SHUT THE F*#% UP!' Woman loses NASA internship after abusive Twitter exc...
Guinness World Records shares video of Malian woman who gave birth to nine babies at once, Halima Cissé, Mali, Morocco, Casablanca, GWR, Guinness World Records, Instagram, most babies born at once, viral, trending, Indian Express
Guinness World Records shares video of Malian woman who gave birth to nin...
Collapsing ceiling panel narrowly misses woman at US subway station
‘God’s protection’: Collapsing ceiling panel narrowly misses woman at US ...

The day is observed to highlight the importance of the fight against gender biases and to bring attention to matters such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women, International Women’s Day is celebrated. It has become a forum to raise awareness and galvanize change in society.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 08-03-2023 at 07:41 IST
Next Story

Hindi cinema can’t seem to separate Holi from harassment, is it too much to seek consent?

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close