Women’s Day: Google Doodle highlights the many ways women support each other

As the entire world celebrates Women’s Day today (March 8), popular search engine Google, who never misses a chance to make heads turn with its doodle, has returned with yet another creative animation, this time honouring the many ways in which women support women.

March 8 has been observed as International Women’s Day every year since 1975, to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women around the world.

According to the search engine, the vignettes within each “GOOGLE” letter highlight just a few of the many areas in which women support each other to progress and improve each other’s quality of life.

From women in positions of influence who advocate for progress across issues central to the lives of women everywhere, women who come together to explore, learn, and rally for their rights and women who are primary caregivers to people of all walks of life to women who are critical support systems for each other in motherhood, the search engine honours women across the globe.

The day is observed to highlight the importance of the fight against gender biases and to bring attention to matters such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women, International Women’s Day is celebrated. It has become a forum to raise awareness and galvanize change in society.