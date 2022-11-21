scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 21, 2022

Google maps life of American geologist Marie Tharp with an interactive doodle

With information collected from echo sonars -- used to measure water depth -- Tharp discovered the Mid-Atlantic Ridge.

marie tharp, google doodle, indian expressMarie Tharp, an American geologist and oceanographic cartographer who contributed to validating continental drift theory. (Photo source: ScreenGrab/ Google)

With an interactive doodle, Google Monday honoured Marie Tharp, an American geologist and oceanographic cartographer who contributed to validating continental drift theory. Tharp was behind the first ocean floor map of the world and on 21 November 1998, the Library of Congress recognised her as one of the top cartographers of the 20th century.

The Google Doodle features a biography of Tharp, allowing users to get first-hand experience of her work with interactive puzzles.

Marie Tharp was born on July 30 1920. The only child who was born in Ypsilanti, Michigan.

Map-making was introduced to Tharp by her father, who worked for the US Department of Agriculture. She pursued a master’s degree in petroleum geology at the University of Michigan, which was especially notable given the dearth of women in science careers at the time. In 1948, she relocated to New York City and became the first female employee at the Lamont Geological Observatory, where she met geologist Bruce Heezen.

Using information collected by Heezen on ocean depths, Tharp produced maps of the ocean floor. With information collected from echo sonars — used to measure water depth — Tharp discovered the Mid-Atlantic Ridge. However, her findings were initally dismissed by Heezen as “girl talk”.

Tharp and Hezeen went on to publish the first map of the ocean floor in the North Atlantic in 1957.

First published on: 21-11-2022 at 02:32:59 pm
