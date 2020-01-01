Google New Year’s Day doodle features Froggy making resolutions for 2020

Google’s weather mascot is seen pondering over the New Year. Google’s weather mascot is seen pondering over the New Year.

The New Year’s Eve doodle featured him, and the latest doodle on the first day of 2020 also features Google’s weather mascot Froggy. In the doodle, Froggy is seen seated atop a high building overlooking the first sunrise of the new year in a contemplative mood.

In its blog, the company said, “Ever wonder what Froggy is thinking of, besides the weather forecast in Google Search on mobile?” Answering the question, the blog said, “Today, he’s PONDering his new year’s resolutions!”

“Wherever you are today, whether or not the skies are clear, we hope at least your vision for the year will be 20/20!” the post said.

The New Year’s doodle is visible worldwide. This is the third year Google’s doodle for the new year has featured an animal and is a sketch, instead of an animated feature.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd