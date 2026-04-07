‘None of it really mattered’: Google employee who spent years delaying vacation, working weekends only to get laid off, shares learnings

Jason Zhang, a former Google employee, recently shared that he was laid off despite dedicating much of his life to work and consistently putting in long hours. After losing his job last month, Zhang has been posting about his reflections on Instagram, where he spoke candidly about how unpredictable corporate job security can be.
In one of his videos, Zhang admitted that work had always been his top priority. “I have always prioritised work in my life and honestly still do,” he said.
He explained that he believed extra effort and sacrifices, such as postponing vacations, would eventually pay off. “I thought that if I just worked harder, put more hours in, delay that vacation, it’ll all be worth it. But despite that, none of it really mattered,” he added.
Despite his commitment, Zhang was still affected by layoffs at Google. He revealed that his routine revolved heavily around his job, often working late nights and even weekends. He added that he postponed many personal goals to focus entirely on his career, convinced that this level of dedication would protect him from being let go.
“I delayed many things I wanted to do so I can put in more effort into my job, convinced that working harder means I am less likely to be let go – but I’ve seen that to not be the case for many talented people I’ve worked with,” Zhang wrote.
“Companies can let you go at any time, and it’s become the new normal,” he said. Zhang concluded by sharing how the experience shifted his perspective.
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The video has since gone viral, sparking a conversation around the unpredictable job market and layoffs. “Unfortunately, or fortunately everyone should live as if you will lose your job tomorrow…. Imagine how many people would be entrepreneurs,” a user wrote. “As a fellow creator – i want you to know that this is genuinely super inspiring and im going to get back to the things that actually matter to me,” another user commented.
“We are always taught to work hard for someone, but never for or on ourselves. Always prioritize life and health, work will not stop without you but your life will,” a third user reacted.