‘None of it really mattered’: Google employee who spent years delaying vacation, working weekends only to get laid off, shares learnings

Jason Zhang, a former Google employee, recently shared that he was laid off despite dedicating much of his life to work and consistently putting in long hours. After losing his job last month, Zhang has been posting about his reflections on Instagram, where he spoke candidly about how unpredictable corporate job security can be.

In one of his videos, Zhang admitted that work had always been his top priority. “I have always prioritised work in my life and honestly still do,” he said.

He explained that he believed extra effort and sacrifices, such as postponing vacations, would eventually pay off. “I thought that if I just worked harder, put more hours in, delay that vacation, it’ll all be worth it. But despite that, none of it really mattered,” he added.