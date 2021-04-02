Google celebrates unblocking of Suez Canal with special Easter egg

A search for "Suez Canal" or "Ever Given" pulls up an animation of little boats parading across the top of the page.

After days of rapt attention from the internet in the form of memes and jokes, stranded ship ‘Ever Given’ has finally been freed, thanks to the congregation of tugboats and dredgers that freed the cargo ship from Egypt’s coast.

As the cargo ship refloated after spending almost a week stuck in the Suez Canal, the most critical waterways in the world, Google launched a special Easter egg, celebrating the moment.

The tribute comes after the ship wedged itself sideways into a single-lane section of the canal, blocking a major trade route and causing billions in losses.

According to reports, the blockage caused delays in cargo shipments of everything — from food, clothing to oil.