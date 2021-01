Man finds image of father on Google Earth seven years after he passed away

User @TeacherUfo’s tweet also prompted others to look up places on the application that were special to them.

A man in Japan found images of his father who passed away seven years ago on Google Earth and his tweet describing his discovery is being widely shared.

Twitter user @TeacherUfo said he had decided to search for his parents’ house on Google out of boredom during the pandemic.

However, he was surprised to find that the Google camera had captured his late father standing by the side of the road, with his mother walking up towards him.

“I saw my father who has passed away seven years ago,” he wrote, sharing two images of the street in Japan.

“My father must have been waiting for my mother to return home. My father was a quiet but kind man,” he wrote.

He also appealed to Google not to update the street view image for the location.

Since being posted, the tweet has received over 6 million likes and over a million retweets.

The tweets have also prompted others to look up places that were special to them.