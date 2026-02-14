Google’s Valentine’s Day special doodle celebrates the day of love

Google informed that the doodle has been rolled out in several countries, including the UK, India, Mexico, Colombia, Finland, New Zealand, Ecuador, Japan, and Australia.

By: Trends Desk
Feb 14, 2026
February, often referred to as the month of love, is the most-anticipated month among romanticsGoogle Doodle Today: February, often referred to as the month of love, is the most-anticipated month among romantics (Image source: Google)
Google on Saturday marked Valentine’s Day with an innovative doodle featuring an envelope of love with personal notes, handmade chocolates, and a bracelet with XOXO (hugs and kisses) motifs, decorated together to form ‘Google’.

Upon clicking the doodle, the user is directed to the official Google Doodle page, which explains the day of love. “Today’s Doodle celebrates Valentine’s Day, highlighting the thoughtful gesture of handmade gifts. Whether you’re drafting a heartfelt note, baking delicious treats, or preparing for a special meal, it’s a wonderful opportunity to celebrate those we care for. Happy Valentine’s Day!” it read.

Further, Google informed that the doodle has been rolled out in the UK, India, Mexico, Colombia, Finland, New Zealand, Ecuador, Japan, Australia, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Argentina, and several other Middle East and European countries.

February, often referred to as the month of love, is the most-anticipated month among romantics. It’s a special time when couples express their love to their significant others through heartfelt gestures, meaningful gifts, and promises.

Also Read | Happy Valentine’s Day: Who was St Valentine and why do we celebrate on February 14?

For some, it even marks the beginning of new relationships after years of friendship. The celebration of love begins during Valentine’s Week, which starts with Rose Day and continues with Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, and Kiss Day, ending with Valentine’s Day.

Observed from February 7 to February 14, this week honours the spirit of love and togetherness in tribute to Saint Valentine, bringing people everywhere closer to those they cherish.

 

