Google’s Valentine’s Day special doodle celebrates the day of love

(Image source: Google)

Google on Saturday marked Valentine’s Day with an innovative doodle featuring an envelope of love with personal notes, handmade chocolates, and a bracelet with XOXO (hugs and kisses) motifs, decorated together to form ‘Google’.

Upon clicking the doodle, the user is directed to the official Google Doodle page, which explains the day of love. “Today’s Doodle celebrates Valentine’s Day, highlighting the thoughtful gesture of handmade gifts. Whether you’re drafting a heartfelt note, baking delicious treats, or preparing for a special meal, it’s a wonderful opportunity to celebrate those we care for. Happy Valentine’s Day!” it read.

Further, Google informed that the doodle has been rolled out in the UK, India, Mexico, Colombia, Finland, New Zealand, Ecuador, Japan, Australia, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Argentina, and several other Middle East and European countries.