Nowruz 2022: Google celebrates Persian New Year with a colourful Doodle

Celebrating the first day of spring and an official start to Persian New Year, Google celebrated Nowruz 2022 with a colourful doodle.

Nowruz is one of the oldest holidays and has a rich history that dates back over 3,000 years. The 13-day celebration begins with the vernal equinox when the sun crosses the equator. This widely symbolizes rebirth and the affirmation of life in harmony with nature.

The doodle depicted budding leaves and blooming flowers in a colourful manner. On the day of Nowruz, millions around the world put on festivals, feasts and enjoy outdoor activities. Common traditions during Nowruz include house cleaning, visiting friends and neighbours, and preparing traditional dishes including special desserts, herb rice, and fried fish.