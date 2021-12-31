Google ready to bid adieu to 2021 with its doodle

New Year’s Eve Google Doodle today: With the year 2022 just around the corner, Google has marked the New Year’s Eve with its newest doodle — a giant candy with the year 2021 that seems ready to pop.

Once you click the candy, it pops to reveal celebratory confetti across the search page. Google has another fun surprise for its users as the results for ‘New Year’s Eve’ show a party horn, which when clicked, makes noise and throws up confetti.

The doodle has twinkling fairy lights and party hats in line with the festive spirit.

Google has marked several occasions in the last year with fun, elaborate doodles. It featured interactive games like the ‘Doodle Champion Island Games’ to honour Tokyo Olympics and a pizza-cutting test on December 8.

It has also given a tribute to several noted celebrities like the Swedish DJ Avicii and Tamil actor Sivaji Ganesan and scientists like Indian cell biologist Dr. Kamal Ranadive and soft contact lens inventor Otto Wichterle.