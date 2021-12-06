Test your pizza-cutting skills with Google’s interactive doodle today

Google Doodle today: Google Monday doled out an interactive game to celebrate one of the world’s most popular dishes – Pizza.

With the doodle, Google marked the day when the culinary art of Neapolitan “Pizzaiuolo” was inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

According to the UNESCO’s website, the art of the ‘Pizzaiuolo’ originated in Naples, Italy and was inscribed in 2017. It refers to a culinary practice “comprising four different phases relating to the preparation of the dough and its baking in a wood-fired oven, involving a rotatory movement by the baker.”

“Although flatbread with toppings has been consumed for centuries in ancient civilizations from Egypt to Rome, the southwestern Italian city of Naples is widely credited as the birthplace of the pizza known today (dough layered with tomatoes and cheese) in the late 1700s,” says Google.

The interactive game showcases different pizzas with toppings from around the world, including one of India’s favourite — the Paneer Tikka Pizza. From the classic Margherita to the Tom Yum with shrimp and lime leaves, the ten different levels of the game challenge the user to cut perfect slices of pizza. A bonus round features a ‘dessert pizza’.

“Today, an estimated five billion pizzas (350 slices per second in the US alone) are consumed internationally each year,” says Google. The doodle celebrates this global migration and technological innovation behind the dish.