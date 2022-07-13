Google Doodle celebrates NASA’s images of the unseen universe

In an ode to the deepest images of the cosmos taken by NASA, the Google Doodle on Wednesday showed an animated James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) taking the photos.

Dubbed the ‘golden eye’ by scientists, the doodle shows the gold-coated, flower-shaped mirror of the telescope perched atop a spacecraft. The doodle then shows the images captured by the JWST including that of the Deep Field which illuminated thousands of galaxies and the faintest objects.

JWST also captured breath-taking images of the Carina Nebula, one of the largest and brightest nebulae in the sky, Southern Ring Nebula, a cloud of gas surrounding a dying star, and Stephen’s Quintet, a group of five galaxies where four of them are locked in a “cosmic dance” of repeated close encounters.

Unveiling the first image at the White House, US President Joe Biden said: “This is the oldest documented light in the history of the universe from 13 billion — let me say that again, 13 billion — years ago… We can see possibilities no one has ever seen before… “We can go places no one has ever gone before.”

NASA administrator Bill Nelson told the BBC, “By the way, we’re going back further, because this is just the first image. They’re going back about 13 and a half billion years. And since we know the Universe is 13.8 billion years old, you’re going back almost to the beginning.”