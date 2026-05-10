Spiky but sweet: The surprising reason Google featured cactuses in today’s Mother’s Day Doodle

Mother’s Day is observed on the second Sunday of May across the US and India. This year, the day will be celebrated on May 10. Marking the day, Google unveiled a special Doodle dedicated to mothers everywhere.

“This Doodle celebrates Mother’s Day with a handcrafted card featuring paper-cut letters, a carnation, and a cacti – a symbol of protection and unconditional love,” Google said. The innovative doodle featured a garden theme, with each letter designed on folded, calendar-like paper, while the two ‘O’s were depicted as animated cactuses adorned with flowers that waved when clicked.

Mother’s Day significance

In India, the United States, Australia, Canada, and many other countries, Mother’s Day falls on the second Sunday of May. However, the date differs across the world. The United Kingdom and several European nations observe “Mothering Sunday” on the fourth Sunday of Lent, typically celebrated in March.