Google doodle honours Mary Somerville

Mary Somerville passed away on 29 November 1872.

One can trust Google Doodle to come up with the most innovative creations while celebrating an idea or an individual. It was no different this time when it chose to honour Scottish scientist Mary Somerville. It featured an image of Somerville surrounded by books and holding a feather to write.

The scientist was born on December 26, 1780 in Jedburgh and was an astronomer and mathematician. On this day in 1826, the Google Doodle website informs, the Royal Society of London, the UK’s National Science Academy read one of the scientist’s experimental physics papers. The paper was the first by a female author to be published at Philosophical Transactions. It is the world’s oldest science publication.

The Google Doodle today honours scientist Mary Somerville.

During her initial years, she used to help her mother with domestic chores. It was only when she was 10 years old and her father returned from abroad that she was sent to a boarding school. Her life took a sharp turn there. She was explained by her art teacher that the primary fundamentals of painting had its roots in Euclid’s Elements of Geometry. She was immersed in teaching herself after she got hold of the book and after years of research, she published papers and books.

She contributed significantly in the way we understand the solar system and her essay The Mechanism of the Heavens is considered groundbreaking, laying the foundation for her 1834 book, The Connection of the Physical Sciences. She was also a champion for women’s rights and demanded equality. The website states that she was apparently the first person who signed the women’s suffrage petition in 1866.

She passed away on November 29, 1872.

