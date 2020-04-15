‘Thank you coronavirus helpers’: Google’s new doodle honours delivery workers

The Google Doodle on April 15 is dedicated to delivery workers. The Google Doodle on April 15 is dedicated to delivery workers.

Google is expressing gratitude to all ‘coronavirus warriors’ using a series of animated doodles and Wednesday’s doodle was a note of thanks to all the “packaging, shipping, and delivery workers” around the globe.

Although many cities around the globe are under lockdown, delivery personnel are making sure essential items are shipped and delivered on time, making it possible for people to “stay home”.

The animated doodle displayed on the search engine’s homepage showed the e from Google wearing a mask and sitting in a delivery truck, while the first letter is G was shaped like a customer. After the package is delivered, the customer sends ‘love’ and gratitude to the essential worker.

Maintaining Maintaining social distancing even on the doodle, the company highlights the importance of love shown to essential workers.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact communities around the world, people are coming together to help one another now more than ever,” the company wrote in its blog.

The tech company wrote, “Today, we’d like to say: To all packaging, shipping, and delivery workers, thank you.”

The combined doodle for the company’s thank you series. The combined doodle for the company’s thank you series.

“Over the next two weeks, our Doodles will honour other essential frontline workers, including healthcare workers, first responders, and the many people keeping services like sanitation, food service, public transit, schools, and more up and running. Thank you to all the people who are working to save lives and keep communities safe during this pandemic,” the company had while said starting their ‘Thank You Coronavirus Helpers’ series.

So far, in India, as part of the special coronavirus-themed series we have seen the search engine’s tribute to all the medical professionals and health workers. Earlier this month, Google dedicated its doodle to share ‘coronavirus tips’ how to make lockdown period enjoyable even while staying home. One doodle was also created to honour Ignaz Semmelweis, the ‘father of infection control’.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd