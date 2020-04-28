Google brings back interactive doodle that lets you play cricket

Stay and Play at home with Popular Past Google Doodles: While the first ‘G’ from the word Google is donning a chef hat and holding a rolling pin, ready to bat, The letter ‘E’ is the one with the ball. Stay and Play at home with Popular Past Google Doodles: While the first ‘G’ from the word Google is donning a chef hat and holding a rolling pin, ready to bat, The letter ‘E’ is the one with the ball.

As part of its plan to bring back some of its most popular interactive doodles from the past, Google brought back its 2017 doodle on cricket that lets users play cricket, as a cricket.

The playable doodle was launched to celebrate the ICC Champions Trophy and lets the user be the batsman as a snail bowls. Today’s doodle has the ‘G’ from Google donning a chef’s hat and holding a rolling pin like a bat while the letter ‘E’ is holding a ball.

If the mouse hovers over the doodle, a message says,”Stay and play at home with popular past Google Doodles: Cricket (2017).”

Google announced the launch of the throwback series in an attempt to help people fight lockdown blues.

Announcing the relaunch, Google’s official doodle page said,” As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people and families everywhere are spending more time at home. In light of this, we’re launching a throwback Doodle series looking back at some of our popular interactive Google Doodle games!”

