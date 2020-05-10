Mother’s Day 2020: Greet your mother with this interactive Google doodle card

Several elements in the digital card maker include animates heats, macaroni art, glitter elements and more Several elements in the digital card maker include animates heats, macaroni art, glitter elements and more

Google is celebrating Mother’s Day with a special interactive doodle through which users can make a digital card and share it with their mothers via mail or social media.

“Whether they’re near or far, make Mom a little piece of art from your heart in today’s interactive, digital card-maker Doodle.” Google, on their official doodle page, said.

Inspired partly by a surge in searches for “Homemade Mother’s Day card” and “virtual gift ideas” for holiday, the doodle lets users create a custom card using a variety of elements like animates hearts, macaroni art, dragonflies, glitter elements and more.

The doodle was inspired partly by a surge in searches for “Homemade Mother’s Day card” and “virtual gift ideas” for holiday amid the pandemic, The doodle was inspired partly by a surge in searches for “Homemade Mother’s Day card” and “virtual gift ideas” for holiday amid the COVID-19

Upon hovering the mouse over the doodle, a message appears: “Happy Mother’s day! Craft and send art from your heart from today’s Google Doodle.”

Mother’s Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May every year. This year, the day is celebrated on May 10.

On this day, people around the world take the opportunity to express love and gratitude towards their mother for all the things she has done selflessly.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd