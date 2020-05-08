Google’s last from past doodle series is tribute to legendary game PAC-MAN

The doodle was launched back in 2010 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of PAC-MAN game The doodle was launched back in 2010 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of PAC-MAN game

The last of Google’s ‘Stay and Play at Home with Popular Past Doodles’ is its first ever playable doodle that was a tribute to the legendary computer game PAC-MAN.

The doodle came out in 2010 to mark the 30th anniversary of the launch of the game whose popularity transcended geopolitical barriers.

The grid for for the PAC-MAN doodle spelt out Google and to play the game, a user simply had to press the ‘Insert Coin’ button.

The doodle features the grid for PAC-MAN which spells out Google. The doodle features the grid for PAC-MAN which spells out Google.

The doodle features the game’s original logic, graphics and sounds, the original ghosts’ personalities, and even recreates the bugs from this 1980 masterpiece.

“PAC-MAN seems like a natural fit for the Google homepage. They’re both deceptively straightforward, carefully hiding their complexity under the hood. There’s a light-hearted, human touch to both of them. And we can only hope you find using Google at least a quarter as enjoyable as eating dots and chasing ghosts. You know, without actually needing any quarters,” said Google in its blog post.

This is the last doodle from the throwback series. Previously featured doodles in the series include garden gnomes, Mexican bingo, a coding game and more.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd