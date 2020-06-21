Father’s Day 2020: Google’s interactive doodle lets you create e-cards for your father

Hovering the mouse over the doodle displays the message, “Happy Father’s day! Craft and send Dad some art from the heart”. (Picture credit: Google.com) Hovering the mouse over the doodle displays the message, “Happy Father’s day! Craft and send Dad some art from the heart”. (Picture credit: Google.com)

Google marked father’s day celebrations by coming up with an interactive doodle which lets you create a virtual card for your father.

Just like the Mother’s day interactive doodle, it comes with added elements like animated hearts, origami penguins and flowers.

“Whether they’re near or far, make Dad a little piece of art from your heart in today’s interactive, digital card-maker Doodle.”, the doodle page said.

To create your own 3-card, hover the mouse over the doodle display on the Google homepage. Google also lets you share the e-card to a number of platforms.

Father’s Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June every year. The day celebrates fatherhood and the role they play in society.

