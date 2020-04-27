Google bringing back most popular playable doodles, starts with coding game for children

On hovering your mouse over the doodle, a message also appear saying “Stay and Play at Home with Popular Past Google Doodles” On hovering your mouse over the doodle, a message also appear saying “Stay and Play at Home with Popular Past Google Doodles”

As people around the world continue to deal with lockdowns to slow the spread of Covid-19, Google has started bringing back some its old doodles that were games that you can play on the browser. The first game to be brought back is the doodle titled ‘Coding for Carrots’.

The popular game was originally launched back in 2017 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Logo, the first-ever programming language designed for children’s use.

The game requires you to create a combination of simple commands for your rabbits to perform actions.

Starting April 27, the search engine is re-launching 10 doodles over two weeks with one of the playable doodles making a comeback every day. When a user’s mouse hovers over the doodle on the Google homepage a message appears that says “Stay and Play at Home with Popular Past Google Doodles”.

