Google Doodle celebrates German music composer and physicist Oskar Sala’s 112 birth anniversary

Google Doodle honoured Oskar Sala, the German music composer and physicist, on his 112th birth anniversary Monday. Sala is known for electrifying the world of television, radio, and film by developing mixture-trautonium.

“Take a beat to celebrate German electronic composer Oskar Sala’s 112th birthday. He developed & played the mixture-trautonium, which introduced a unique sound to television, radio & film,” read Google’s tweet.

Born in Greiz, Germany in 1910, Sala was inclined towards music since childhood. His father was an ophthalmologist with musical talent and his mother was a singer. He began creating compositions and songs with instruments like violin and piano at the age of 14, according to Google.

He was fascinated by the tonal possibilities and technology offered by a trautonium at a very young age. His passion for mastering the trautonium instigated him to study physics and composition at school, leading him to develop the mixture trautonium, Google said in a post.

One can play several sounds or voices—those of bird cries, hammering, and door and window slams—simultaneously on a mixture-trautonium.

Sala, also known as the one-man orchestra, built the Quartett-Trautonium, Concert Trautonium, and Volkstrautonium. “His efforts in electronic music opened the field of subharmonics,” said Google.

Sala also had many television, radio, and movie productions to his credit. Notably, he composed musical pieces and sound effects for Rosemary (1959) and The Birds (1962).